Altitude International (NASDAQ:ALTD) Trading Up 69.2%

Shares of Altitude International Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTD) were up 69.2% on Monday . The company traded as high as $0.11 and last traded at $0.11. Approximately 138,243 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 20% from the average daily volume of 172,252 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.07.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.25.

Altitude International Company Profile (NASDAQ:ALTD)

Altitude International Holdings, Inc provides custom built simulated altitude chambers and position specific protocols in the United States. The company's products include extreme environmental chambers that provide the exact range of extreme temperatures, humidity, and oxygen levels; and altitude training controls.

