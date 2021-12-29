Ero Copper (OTCMKTS:ERRPF) Shares Down 1.9%

Ero Copper Corp. (OTCMKTS:ERRPF) traded down 1.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $22.94 and last traded at $23.07. 1,600 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 6,905 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.51.

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $23.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.49.

Ero Copper Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ERRPF)

Ero Copper Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Brazil. It also produces and sells copper, gold, silver products. The company was founded on May 16, 2016 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

