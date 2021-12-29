Brokerages Set WELL Health Technologies Corp. (OTCMKTS:WLYYF) Price Target at $11.13

WELL Health Technologies Corp. (OTCMKTS:WLYYF) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $11.13.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on WLYYF shares. Scotiabank raised WELL Health Technologies to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from C$10.00 to C$9.00 in a report on Thursday, November 11th. TD Securities raised their price target on WELL Health Technologies from C$10.50 to C$11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. CIBC raised their target price on WELL Health Technologies from C$10.50 to C$11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised WELL Health Technologies to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th.

Shares of OTCMKTS WLYYF traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,467 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,780. WELL Health Technologies has a 1 year low of $3.49 and a 1 year high of $8.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.61.

WELL Health Technologies Corp. owns and operates a portfolio of primary healthcare facilities. It operates through the following segments: Clinical, Electronic Medical Records (EMR), Cybersecurity Services, Allied Health, Billing Services, Digital apps, and Corporate/Shared Services. The company was founded by Hamed Shahbazi on November 23, 2010 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

