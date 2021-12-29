Analysts Set Safestore Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:SFSHF) Price Target at $20.00

Safestore Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:SFSHF) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $21.00.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SFSHF shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Safestore from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Safestore in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Safestore from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday.

SFSHF stock remained flat at $$18.71 on Wednesday. 70 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 164. Safestore has a 52 week low of $10.52 and a 52 week high of $18.71. The company has a 50-day moving average of $16.85 and a 200-day moving average of $15.58.

Safestore Holdings plc is a self-storage company. It provides self-storage solutions and the sale of ancillary products, such as insurance and merchandise in both the UK and France. The company was founded by Frederic Vecchioli in 1998 and is headquartered in Borehamwood, the United Kingdom.

