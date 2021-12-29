Deutsche Bank AG Has $1.53 Billion Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 0.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,654,973 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,324 shares during the quarter. Home Depot makes up 0.7% of Deutsche Bank AG’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,528,041,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HD. Amundi bought a new position in Home Depot during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,029,293,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in Home Depot by 104.8% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,147,694 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,054,478,000 after purchasing an additional 1,611,109 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Home Depot by 32,444.6% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 616,070 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,932,000 after purchasing an additional 614,177 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Home Depot by 172.8% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 786,303 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $250,745,000 after purchasing an additional 498,119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Home Depot by 27.7% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,157,131 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $687,888,000 after purchasing an additional 468,569 shares in the last quarter. 69.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on HD shares. Guggenheim increased their price target on Home Depot from $350.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Barclays upped their price objective on Home Depot from $350.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on Home Depot from $390.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Raymond James increased their target price on Home Depot from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their target price on Home Depot from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $408.83.

Shares of HD stock opened at $406.22 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $390.58 and a 200-day moving average of $349.56. The company has a market cap of $424.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The Home Depot, Inc. has a one year low of $246.59 and a one year high of $420.61.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $36.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.87 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.79% and a return on equity of 786.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.18 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd were issued a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.12%.

In other news, CFO Richard V. Mcphail sold 14,544 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $392.83, for a total value of $5,713,319.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 18,878 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $395.19, for a total transaction of $7,460,396.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

