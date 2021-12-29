Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators Has $785,000 Stake in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators boosted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) by 226.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,927 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,725 shares during the quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators’ holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $785,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the third quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Atlantic Trust LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the second quarter valued at about $60,000. 78.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Automatic Data Processing alerts:

ADP opened at $246.07 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $230.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $213.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 52 week low of $159.31 and a 52 week high of $246.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.69 billion, a PE ratio of 38.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.74.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.16. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.55% and a return on equity of 47.31%. The firm had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.41 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 6.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a dividend of $1.04 per share. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. This is a boost from Automatic Data Processing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.82%.

In related news, CEO Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 52,254 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.87, for a total value of $12,011,626.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Donald Weinstein sold 15,856 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.97, for a total transaction of $3,646,404.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 122,767 shares of company stock worth $28,451,649. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ADP shares. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $227.00 to $247.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $241.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $220.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Automatic Data Processing currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $225.14.

About Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializes in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services; and Professional Employer Organization Services; and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

See Also: How are institutional investors different from individual investors?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP).

Receive News & Ratings for Automatic Data Processing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automatic Data Processing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.