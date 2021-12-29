Beck Mack & Oliver LLC Sells 500 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Beck Mack & Oliver LLC lessened its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 9.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,660 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $352,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.26% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CL opened at $84.46 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $78.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.91. Colgate-Palmolive has a twelve month low of $74.01 and a twelve month high of $86.21. The stock has a market cap of $71.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.98, a PEG ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.48.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.40 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 297.62% and a net margin of 15.37%. The company’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider John W. Kooyman sold 576 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.14, for a total transaction of $44,432.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 145,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.18, for a total value of $11,206,536.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays cut their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $84.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Monday, September 20th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Colgate-Palmolive presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.73.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through Oral, Personal and Home Care and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors.

