Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares Acquired by Modera Wealth Management LLC

Modera Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,843 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 71 shares during the quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $988,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Mastercard by 234.4% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 107 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Avion Wealth grew its holdings in Mastercard by 34.0% in the 3rd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 134 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in Mastercard in the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Mastercard in the 3rd quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new stake in Mastercard in the 3rd quarter valued at $60,000. 73.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group started coverage on Mastercard in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $448.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Mastercard from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Mastercard from $453.00 to $430.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Wedbush decreased their target price on Mastercard from $400.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Mastercard from $412.00 to $403.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $427.05.

In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 90,994 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.48, for a total transaction of $31,345,613.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Michael Miebach sold 10,670 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total value of $3,947,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 647,628 shares of company stock worth $214,977,545. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MA opened at $360.78 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. Mastercard Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $306.00 and a fifty-two week high of $401.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $354.49 billion, a PE ratio of 44.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $343.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $356.02.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.18. Mastercard had a return on equity of 116.88% and a net margin of 45.50%. The firm had revenue of $4.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.60 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 8.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 9th. Investors of record on Friday, January 7th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. This is an increase from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 21.65%.

Mastercard declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, November 30th that permits the company to buyback $8.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the credit services provider to purchase up to 2.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

Read More: What is the significance of a dead cat bounce?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA).

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.