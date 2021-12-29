Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Weatherford International (NASDAQ:WFRD) to Hold

Weatherford International (NASDAQ:WFRD) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Weatherford International Public Limited Company provides oil field services and equipment. The Company offers drilling solutions, gas well unloading, restoration and other related activities. Weatherford International Public Limited Company is based in TX, United States. “

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on WFRD. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Weatherford International from $29.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Weatherford International in a research report on Friday, November 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock.

WFRD stock traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $27.41. The stock had a trading volume of 6,176 shares, compared to its average volume of 258,368. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.76, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The company’s 50-day moving average is $28.10. Weatherford International has a fifty-two week low of $5.45 and a fifty-two week high of $34.95.

Weatherford International (NASDAQ:WFRD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.15) by $0.52. The company had revenue of $945.00 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Weatherford International will post -4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WFRD. FMR LLC bought a new position in Weatherford International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in Weatherford International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in Weatherford International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $102,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Weatherford International by 1,423.2% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 5,636 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Weatherford International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $160,000. 72.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Weatherford International

Weatherford International Plc provides equipment and services to the oil and natural gas exploration and production industry. It operates through two segments: Western Hemisphere and Eastern Hemisphere. The firm’s products and services are Drilling and Evaluation, Production, Completions, and Well Construction.

