Scala (XLA) Price Hits $0.0001 on Major Exchanges

Scala (CURRENCY:XLA) traded 1.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on December 29th. Scala has a market capitalization of $1.49 million and approximately $967.00 worth of Scala was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Scala coin can now be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Scala has traded 16.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002121 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001760 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.01 or 0.00059282 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,701.91 or 0.07836055 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,321.08 or 1.00167492 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $34.67 or 0.00073397 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.86 or 0.00008181 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $24.22 or 0.00051268 BTC.

Scala Profile

Scala’s total supply is 14,002,198,968 coins and its circulating supply is 10,202,198,968 coins. The Reddit community for Scala is /r/ScalaNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Scala is scalaproject.io . Scala’s official Twitter account is @scalahq . Scala’s official message board is medium.com/scala-network

According to CryptoCompare, “XLA is a cryptocurrency which is trying to globally redistribute wealth using the power of blockchain. (Name changed from Torque to Scala – no chain split or airdrop.) “

Scala Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Scala directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Scala should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Scala using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

