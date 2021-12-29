Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) Shares Bought by Hardy Reed LLC

Hardy Reed LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,812 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 746 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF makes up approximately 0.3% of Hardy Reed LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Hardy Reed LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,830,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VBR. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 268.9% during the 3rd quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,150,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,946,000 after buying an additional 838,834 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 22,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,752,000 after buying an additional 2,338 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 4,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $723,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Total Wealth Planning LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Total Wealth Planning LLC now owns 77,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,111,000 after purchasing an additional 6,216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,288,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,102,000 after acquiring an additional 34,511 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VBR traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $178.33. The company had a trading volume of 1,336 shares, compared to its average volume of 522,139. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $138.83 and a 1-year high of $187.22. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $178.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $174.50.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

