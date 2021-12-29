Hardy Reed LLC Decreases Stake in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Hardy Reed LLC lowered its holdings in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,585 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 225 shares during the quarter. Hardy Reed LLC’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $405,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Omnicom Group by 1.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,237,025 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,018,711,000 after acquiring an additional 247,631 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Omnicom Group by 3.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,392,550 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $999,577,000 after acquiring an additional 464,021 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Omnicom Group by 4.1% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,465,287 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $517,158,000 after acquiring an additional 252,008 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Omnicom Group by 3.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,385,204 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $350,153,000 after acquiring an additional 147,358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in Omnicom Group by 6.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,556,914 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $284,517,000 after acquiring an additional 219,109 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.23% of the company’s stock.

OMC traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $73.72. The company had a trading volume of 7,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,785,351. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The business has a 50-day moving average of $69.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.41. The company has a market cap of $15.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.82. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.37 and a 1 year high of $86.38.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The business services provider reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.46 billion. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 36.95% and a net margin of 9.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.21 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 6.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 20th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.80%. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.61%.

In other Omnicom Group news, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 1,817 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.89, for a total transaction of $125,173.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Omnicom Group from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.17.

Omnicom Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the management and provision of advertising agencies. The firm offers marketing and corporate communications services. Its agency networks operates in the advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services industry, which are organized into regions, such as the Americas, EMEA and Asia-Pacific.

