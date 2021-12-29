Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield SE (OTCMKTS:UNBLF) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield SE (OTCMKTS:UNBLF) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

OTCMKTS:UNBLF remained flat at $$65.95 on Friday. Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield has a 52 week low of $63.81 and a 52 week high of $100.99. The business’s fifty day moving average is $71.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.67.

Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield is the premier global developer and operator of Flagship Destinations, with a portfolio valued at Â58.3 Bn as at September 30, 2020, of which 86% in retail, 7% in offices, 5% in convention & exhibition venues and 2% in services. Currently, the Group owns and operates 89 shopping centres, including 55 Flagships in the most dynamic cities in Europe and the United States.

