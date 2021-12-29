Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) Shares Purchased by Flossbach Von Storch AG

Flossbach Von Storch AG grew its holdings in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,534,688 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 33,638 shares during the quarter. Moody’s accounts for about 1.6% of Flossbach Von Storch AG’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Flossbach Von Storch AG owned about 0.83% of Moody’s worth $544,983,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV acquired a new stake in Moody’s in the third quarter valued at $29,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 421.1% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 99 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Kempen Capital Management N.V. raised its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 86.0% during the second quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 106 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Moody’s during the second quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 125.0% during the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 180 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 90.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MCO. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Moody’s from $372.00 to $402.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Moody’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $419.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Moody’s from $428.00 to $431.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Moody’s from $414.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Moody’s from $425.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Moody’s currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $412.18.

In related news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 447 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $394.62, for a total value of $176,395.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, insider Michael L. West sold 180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $399.92, for a total transaction of $71,985.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,837 shares of company stock worth $715,888. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MCO stock opened at $399.42 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66. Moody’s Co. has a one year low of $261.38 and a one year high of $407.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.25 billion, a PE ratio of 35.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $391.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $378.93.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.17. Moody’s had a net margin of 35.20% and a return on equity of 99.53%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Moody’s Co. will post 12.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 22nd. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.22%.

Moody’s Company Profile

Moody’s Corp. engages in the provision of credit ratings, research, tools and analysis to the global capital markets. It operates through the following segments: Moody’s Investors Service (MIS) and Moody’s Analytics (MA). The MIS segment is a credit rating agency, which publishes credit ratings on debt obligations and the entities, including various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities and commercial paper programs.

