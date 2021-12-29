Brokerages Set L’Oréal S.A. (OTCMKTS:LRLCY) Price Target at $450.00

Shares of L’Oréal S.A. (OTCMKTS:LRLCY) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $450.00.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of L’Oréal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of L’Oréal in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of L’Oréal from €430.00 ($488.64) to €450.00 ($511.36) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of L’Oréal in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of L’Oréal in a research note on Monday, November 1st.

Shares of OTCMKTS:LRLCY remained flat at $$95.06 during trading on Friday. 60,565 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 85,258. L’Oréal has a twelve month low of $70.12 and a twelve month high of $97.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $93.34 and a 200-day moving average of $91.36.

L’Oréal SA engages in the manufacture and sale of beauty and hair products. It operates through the following segments: Skincare and Sun Protection, Makeup, Haircare, Hair Coloring, Fragrances, and Others. The Others segment includes hygiene products as well as sales by American professional distributors with non-Group brands.

