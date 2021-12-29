Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Sylvamo Corp (NYSE:SLVM) Will Post Earnings of $1.33 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Sylvamo Corp (NYSE:SLVM) will post $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Sylvamo’s earnings. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sylvamo will report full-year earnings of $7.60 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $6.35 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Sylvamo.

Sylvamo (NYSE:SLVM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $908.00 million during the quarter.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SLVM shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sylvamo from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Sylvamo from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $41.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th.

Shares of SLVM traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $29.10. The stock had a trading volume of 2,654 shares, compared to its average volume of 723,240. Sylvamo has a 1-year low of $23.10 and a 1-year high of $36.45. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $29.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.26.

In related news, CEO Jeanmichel Ribieras acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $31.07 per share, with a total value of $310,700.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Gregory C. Gibson acquired 18,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $30.54 per share, with a total value of $574,152.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SLVM. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sylvamo during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $346,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sylvamo during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sylvamo during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $415,000. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sylvamo during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new position in shares of Sylvamo during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $670,000. 0.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sylvamo Company Profile

Sylvamo Corporation is a paper company with mills principally in Europe, Latin America and North America. The company transform renewable resources into papers for education, communication and entertainment. Sylvamo Corporation is headquartered in Memphis, Tennessee.

