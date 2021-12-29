Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG (OTCMKTS:TELDF) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG (OTCMKTS:TELDF) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eight research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

TELDF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Telefónica Deutschland in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Telefónica Deutschland in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Telefónica Deutschland in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Telefónica Deutschland from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st.

Shares of Telefónica Deutschland stock traded up $0.10 on Friday, reaching $2.85. The company had a trading volume of 3,686 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,791. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.77. Telefónica Deutschland has a 52-week low of $2.56 and a 52-week high of $3.26.

Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG engages in the telecommunication industry. It provides wireless and wire line telephony, internet services, and access to its infrastructure and service capabilities for its partners in the country. The firm offers mobile and fixed services for private and business customers, as well as digital products and services in the fields of Internet of Things and data analytics.

