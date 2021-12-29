Rightmove plc (OTCMKTS:RTMVY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Rightmove plc (OTCMKTS:RTMVY) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on RTMVY shares. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Rightmove in a research note on Monday, September 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Rightmove in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Citigroup reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Rightmove in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Liberum Capital initiated coverage on shares of Rightmove in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of OTCMKTS:RTMVY traded down $0.05 on Friday, hitting $21.41. The stock had a trading volume of 18,538 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,142. Rightmove has a twelve month low of $15.50 and a twelve month high of $21.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.30.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st were issued a $0.2104 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.14%. This is a positive change from Rightmove’s previous dividend of $0.12.

About Rightmove

Rightmove Plc engages in the operation of property search platform. It caters estate agents and home developers to advertise properties for sale or to rent. It operates through the following segments: Agency, New Homes, and Others. The Agency segment consists of resale and lettings property advertising services, and tenant referencing and insurance product.

