Rightmove plc (OTCMKTS:RTMVY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Rightmove plc (OTCMKTS:RTMVY) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company.
Several equities research analysts have recently commented on RTMVY shares. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Rightmove in a research note on Monday, September 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Rightmove in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Citigroup reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Rightmove in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Liberum Capital initiated coverage on shares of Rightmove in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.
Shares of OTCMKTS:RTMVY traded down $0.05 on Friday, hitting $21.41. The stock had a trading volume of 18,538 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,142. Rightmove has a twelve month low of $15.50 and a twelve month high of $21.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.30.
About Rightmove
Rightmove Plc engages in the operation of property search platform. It caters estate agents and home developers to advertise properties for sale or to rent. It operates through the following segments: Agency, New Homes, and Others. The Agency segment consists of resale and lettings property advertising services, and tenant referencing and insurance product.
