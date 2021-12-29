Brighton Jones LLC Has $5.96 Million Holdings in Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,572 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,254 shares during the quarter. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $5,964,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FB. Willis Investment Counsel boosted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 10,352 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,599,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. McNaughton Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Meta Platforms by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. McNaughton Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,048 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC increased its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 1.7% during the second quarter. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC now owns 1,756 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $611,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Wealthquest Corp increased its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 2.9% during the second quarter. Wealthquest Corp now owns 1,061 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, First Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 0.7% during the third quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 4,342 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,473,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. 65.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,378 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.22, for a total value of $474,335.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $331.99, for a total transaction of $25,662,827.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,029,963 shares of company stock valued at $341,966,906 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on FB shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Meta Platforms from $450.00 to $425.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Meta Platforms from $385.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. HSBC raised Meta Platforms from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $300.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, December 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $445.00 price objective on Meta Platforms in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered their price objective on Meta Platforms from $500.00 to $460.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $398.21.

Shares of FB stock opened at $346.90 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $964.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $332.06 and a 200-day moving average of $345.81. Meta Platforms Inc. has a 52-week low of $244.61 and a 52-week high of $384.33.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The social networking company reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $29.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.52 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 35.88% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.71 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Meta Platforms Inc. will post 13.91 EPS for the current year.

About Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms, Inc, (formerly known as Facebook, Inc) operates as a global social technology company. The company engages in the development of social media applications as well as virtual and augmented reality products allowing users to connect through mobile devices, personal computers and other platforms.

