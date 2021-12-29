BlackSky Technology (NYSE:BKSY) Shares Up 5.5%

Shares of BlackSky Technology Inc (NYSE:BKSY) shot up 5.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $5.05 and last traded at $5.03. 23,605 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 1,134,231 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.77.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 7.68 and a quick ratio of 7.68. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.46.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackSky Technology during the third quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Moore Capital Management LP purchased a new position in BlackSky Technology during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,140,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackSky Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at $111,000. Indaba Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of BlackSky Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at $5,175,000. Finally, Altai Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of BlackSky Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at $5,175,000.

BlackSky Holdings Inc is a provider of real-time geospatial intelligence and global monitoring services. BlackSky Holdings Inc, formerly known as Osprey Technology Acquisition Corp., is based in United States.

