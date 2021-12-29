Abbrea Capital LLC Buys 90 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Abbrea Capital LLC raised its holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 1.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,837 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Abbrea Capital LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $2,072,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp grew its position in Stryker by 1.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,167,321 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,428,128,000 after acquiring an additional 210,940 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Stryker by 1.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,685,927 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,217,076,000 after acquiring an additional 75,772 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in Stryker by 4.8% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,975,851 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $784,792,000 after acquiring an additional 136,142 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its position in Stryker by 8.3% in the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,947,460 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $777,304,000 after acquiring an additional 225,808 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Stryker by 5.5% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,335,843 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $606,688,000 after purchasing an additional 121,415 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.54% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SYK. Zacks Investment Research cut Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $286.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Loop Capital began coverage on Stryker in a report on Monday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $305.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Stryker in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $278.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Stryker from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $301.00 price target on shares of Stryker in a report on Friday, October 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $289.50.

Shares of NYSE:SYK traded up $0.70 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $271.49. 3,093 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,184,789. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.35. Stryker Co. has a 1-year low of $220.90 and a 1-year high of $281.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $261.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $264.35. The firm has a market cap of $102.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.98.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical technology company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by ($0.08). Stryker had a return on equity of 25.73% and a net margin of 11.40%. The firm had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.14 earnings per share. Stryker’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 9.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $0.695 dividend. This represents a $2.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This is an increase from Stryker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is 50.70%.

In other news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.12, for a total transaction of $263,120.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 2,778 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.79, for a total value of $721,696.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Stryker

Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology & Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.

