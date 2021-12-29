Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Bought by Sterling Investment Management Inc.

Sterling Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 10.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,947 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,512 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF accounts for about 1.2% of Sterling Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Sterling Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,848,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 28,881,374 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,568,548,000 after purchasing an additional 3,313,221 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 7.1% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 123,783 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,723,000 after acquiring an additional 8,232 shares during the last quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.9% during the third quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC now owns 432,992 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $21,654,000 after acquiring an additional 8,105 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 32.1% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 107,140 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,819,000 after acquiring an additional 26,064 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Naples Global Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4.8% during the second quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 70,677 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,838,000 after acquiring an additional 3,245 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $48.89. 278,926 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,708,719. The business has a 50-day moving average of $50.39 and a 200 day moving average of $51.39. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.49 and a fifty-two week high of $56.66.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

