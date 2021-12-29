Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) Stock Position Decreased by TCTC Holdings LLC

TCTC Holdings LLC cut its stake in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 402,791 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,333 shares during the quarter. Novartis accounts for 1.5% of TCTC Holdings LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. TCTC Holdings LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $32,940,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NVS. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Novartis in the second quarter worth $30,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Novartis in the third quarter worth $39,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Novartis by 153.5% during the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 507 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Novartis during the second quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Novartis by 92.2% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. 9.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Novartis alerts:

Shares of NYSE NVS traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $87.68. 35,352 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,032,672. Novartis AG has a 1-year low of $79.34 and a 1-year high of $98.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $196.12 billion, a PE ratio of 20.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.57. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $87.10.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $13.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.02 billion. Novartis had a net margin of 19.17% and a return on equity of 25.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.52 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Novartis AG will post 6.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Novartis from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a CHF 85 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. UBS Group cut shares of Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Redburn Partners cut shares of Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.75.

Novartis Company Profile

Novartis AG is a holding company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Innovative Medicines, Sandoz, and Corporate. The Innovative Medicines segment researches, develops, manufactures, distributes and sells patented pharmaceuticals, and is composed of two business units: Novartis Oncology and Novartis Pharmaceuticals.

See Also: Arbitrage

Receive News & Ratings for Novartis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novartis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.