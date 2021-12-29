Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) Stock Position Decreased by TCTC Holdings LLC

TCTC Holdings LLC cut its stake in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 402,791 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,333 shares during the quarter. Novartis accounts for 1.5% of TCTC Holdings LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. TCTC Holdings LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $32,940,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NVS. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Novartis in the second quarter worth $30,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Novartis in the third quarter worth $39,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Novartis by 153.5% during the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 507 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Novartis during the second quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Novartis by 92.2% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. 9.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of NYSE NVS traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $87.68. 35,352 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,032,672. Novartis AG has a 1-year low of $79.34 and a 1-year high of $98.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $196.12 billion, a PE ratio of 20.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.57. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $87.10.
Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Novartis from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a CHF 85 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. UBS Group cut shares of Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Redburn Partners cut shares of Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.75.
Novartis Company Profile
Novartis AG is a holding company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Innovative Medicines, Sandoz, and Corporate. The Innovative Medicines segment researches, develops, manufactures, distributes and sells patented pharmaceuticals, and is composed of two business units: Novartis Oncology and Novartis Pharmaceuticals.
See Also: Arbitrage
Receive News & Ratings for Novartis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novartis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.