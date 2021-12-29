TCTC Holdings LLC Sells 1,956 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

TCTC Holdings LLC lowered its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 2.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 85,690 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,956 shares during the period. TCTC Holdings LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $11,944,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WMT. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC grew its position in Walmart by 109.9% during the second quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 54,603 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $7,700,000 after buying an additional 28,585 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 363,671 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $51,285,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 43.6% in the 2nd quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 50,700 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $7,150,000 after purchasing an additional 15,400 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 16,618 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,343,000 after purchasing an additional 2,299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 172,660 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $24,349,000 after purchasing an additional 17,677 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. MKM Partners upgraded Walmart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $156.00 to $166.00 in a research note on Friday, November 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Walmart from $184.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Walmart in a research report on Friday, November 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $166.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Walmart from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Walmart from $185.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $170.20.

Shares of NYSE WMT traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $142.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 69,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,365,969. Walmart Inc. has a 12-month low of $126.28 and a 12-month high of $152.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $144.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $143.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $396.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.87, a PEG ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.29.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $140.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.26 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 1.40% and a return on equity of 20.30%. Walmart’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.34 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 6.41 EPS for the current year.

In other Walmart news, Director S Robson Walton sold 414,729 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.16, for a total transaction of $59,372,603.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.31, for a total transaction of $1,352,421.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,104,124 shares of company stock worth $1,133,014,546 in the last ninety days. 48.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

