NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Shares Acquired by Alley Co LLC

Alley Co LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 132,183 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,031 shares during the period. NextEra Energy makes up approximately 1.9% of Alley Co LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Alley Co LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $10,379,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Camden National Bank raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 303.2% during the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 89,975 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,941,000 after acquiring an additional 67,659 shares during the period. Eagle Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 3.9% during the second quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 49,696 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,642,000 after acquiring an additional 1,852 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.1% during the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 466,386 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,177,000 after acquiring an additional 5,300 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 13.5% during the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 20,698 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,516,000 after acquiring an additional 2,459 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its stake in NextEra Energy by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 9,598 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $703,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the period. 74.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

NYSE NEE opened at $91.88 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.47. The company has a market cap of $180.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.57, a P/E/G ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.29. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $68.33 and a 1 year high of $92.70.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The utilities provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.03. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 14.40% and a return on equity of 11.07%. The firm had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 26th were issued a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 24th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 128.33%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on NEE shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, NextEra Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.00.

In other news, CEO Eric E. Silagy sold 62,480 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total value of $5,435,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Miguel Arechabala sold 22,272 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total transaction of $1,937,664.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 101,448 shares of company stock valued at $8,870,498. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL & NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

Recommended Story: What is the Book Value of a Share?



Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.