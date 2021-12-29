Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Position Lifted by Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc.

Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. increased its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,876 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 313 shares during the period. Visa accounts for about 2.4% of Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $7,991,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of V. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Visa during the 3rd quarter valued at about $373,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Visa during the 2nd quarter valued at about $511,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. increased its position in Visa by 46.6% during the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 58,648 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $13,730,000 after purchasing an additional 18,637 shares during the period. 17 Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Visa during the 2nd quarter valued at about $365,000. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Visa by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 12,682 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,965,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. 80.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Visa alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on V. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Visa from $297.00 to $284.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Visa from $288.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Visa in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $275.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Visa from $286.00 to $263.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of Visa from $270.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Visa has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $269.73.

Shares of NYSE V opened at $218.05 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Visa Inc. has a 12 month low of $190.10 and a 12 month high of $252.67. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $210.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $225.49. The stock has a market cap of $419.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.73, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.95.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $6.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.51 billion. Visa had a net margin of 51.07% and a return on equity of 37.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.12 EPS. Analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 7.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. This is a positive change from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. Visa’s payout ratio is 26.64%.

In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.58, for a total transaction of $2,048,220.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.44, for a total transaction of $2,377,840.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 60,580 shares of company stock valued at $12,920,510. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Visa Profile

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machine (ATM).

See Also: Upside/Downside Explanation

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.