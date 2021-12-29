Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Shares Bought by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 5.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,567,921 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 134,261 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned about 0.41% of Accenture worth $821,529,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO increased its stake in shares of Accenture by 11.4% during the third quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO now owns 6,948 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,223,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares during the period. Parkwood LLC purchased a new stake in Accenture in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,446,000. Van Leeuwen & Company LLC acquired a new position in Accenture during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,306,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 44,504 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $14,247,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 40,182 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $12,855,000 after buying an additional 3,589 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.00% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on ACN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $405.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Barclays raised their price target on Accenture from $384.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Argus raised their price target on Accenture from $330.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Accenture in a research note on Sunday, September 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Accenture from $354.00 to $433.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Accenture presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $384.40.

In other news, CAO Richard P. Clark sold 2,131 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.08, for a total transaction of $758,806.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 5,602 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.33, for a total value of $1,984,956.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 26,057 shares of company stock worth $9,123,550. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ACN opened at $415.27 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $262.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.14. Accenture plc has a 52 week low of $241.73 and a 52 week high of $417.15. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $370.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $338.48.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The information technology services provider reported $2.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.15. Accenture had a return on equity of 30.42% and a net margin of 11.54%. The firm had revenue of $14.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 10.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 13th will be issued a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 12th. Accenture’s payout ratio is currently 40.37%.

Accenture declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, September 23rd that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the information technology services provider to repurchase up to 1.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

About Accenture

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

