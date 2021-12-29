Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators Decreases Stock Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators decreased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 21.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,606 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 706 shares during the quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators’ holdings in Honeywell International were worth $553,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HON. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its stake in Honeywell International by 97.3% during the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 144 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 94.7% in the third quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 146 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Founders Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the third quarter valued at $32,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the third quarter valued at $42,000. 75.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on HON. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $229.00 to $224.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $246.00 to $229.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $229.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $270.00 to $245.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $245.00 price target on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Honeywell International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $236.00.

NYSE:HON opened at $207.05 on Wednesday. Honeywell International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $194.55 and a fifty-two week high of $236.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $142.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.29. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $213.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $220.11.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $8.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.68 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.80% and a return on equity of 31.21%. The company’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.56 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were given a $0.98 dividend. This is a positive change from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.39%.

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

