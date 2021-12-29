Beck Mack & Oliver LLC Acquires New Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Beck Mack & Oliver LLC acquired a new stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,800 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $594,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the third quarter worth approximately $55,000. Mather Group LLC. lifted its stake in Honeywell International by 6.1% in the third quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 6,907 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,466,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc lifted its stake in Honeywell International by 4.3% in the third quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc now owns 367,183 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $77,946,000 after acquiring an additional 15,211 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Honeywell International by 14.2% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 380,142 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $80,697,000 after acquiring an additional 47,255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Davidson Investment Advisors lifted its stake in Honeywell International by 0.4% in the third quarter. Davidson Investment Advisors now owns 49,797 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $10,571,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on HON shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $246.00 to $236.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $229.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $246.00 to $229.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Bank of America lowered shares of Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $270.00 to $245.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $229.00 to $224.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $236.00.

HON stock opened at $207.05 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $142.54 billion, a PE ratio of 26.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $213.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $220.11. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52 week low of $194.55 and a 52 week high of $236.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.02. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 31.21% and a net margin of 15.80%. The firm had revenue of $8.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were given a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. This is a boost from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is currently 50.39%.

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

