Strategic Asset Management LLC Acquires Shares of 155 Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 155 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ADBE. Atlantic Trust LLC bought a new position in shares of Adobe during the second quarter worth $34,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Adobe during the third quarter worth $43,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Adobe by 53.3% during the third quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 92 shares of the software company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Adobe during the second quarter worth $70,000. Finally, Isthmus Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Adobe during the second quarter worth $73,000. 81.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ADBE opened at $569.36 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $637.72 and a 200-day moving average of $623.13. Adobe Inc. has a one year low of $420.78 and a one year high of $699.54. The company has a market cap of $271.24 billion, a PE ratio of 56.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The software company reported $3.20 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $3.20. The business had revenue of $4.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.09 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 30.55% and a return on equity of 36.06%. Adobe’s revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.42 EPS. Analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 11.09 earnings per share for the current year.

ADBE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Adobe from $670.00 to $630.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 17th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $700.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a report on Friday, December 17th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Adobe from $740.00 to $665.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 17th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Adobe in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $700.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Adobe from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $600.00 to $820.00 in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Adobe presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $670.16.

In related news, EVP Dana Rao sold 489 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $650.91, for a total transaction of $318,294.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 582 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $650.91, for a total transaction of $378,829.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,379 shares of company stock valued at $2,507,566 in the last ninety days. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

