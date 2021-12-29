Larson Financial Group LLC Buys 802 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 35.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,082 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after buying an additional 802 shares during the quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $269,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Oracle by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 28,927,373 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $2,245,198,000 after purchasing an additional 305,595 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Oracle by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 15,317,993 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,334,657,000 after buying an additional 436,419 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Oracle by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,477,054 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $971,213,000 after buying an additional 1,342,602 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Oracle by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 12,398,344 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $965,088,000 after purchasing an additional 205,993 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Oracle by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 11,004,235 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $856,570,000 after purchasing an additional 118,354 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.13% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Dorian Daley sold 20,482 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.69, for a total value of $1,837,030.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Rona Alison Fairhead purchased 2,277 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $96.02 per share, for a total transaction of $218,637.54. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 43.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ORCL shares. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price target on Oracle from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Oracle from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Oracle from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $95.00 target price on Oracle in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, UBS Group set a $94.00 price target on Oracle in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Oracle presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.38.

NYSE ORCL opened at $88.65 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $236.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.70, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.82. Oracle Co. has a twelve month low of $59.74 and a twelve month high of $106.34. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $10.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.21 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 1,087.71% and a net margin of 24.79%. The business’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.93 EPS. Research analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oracle declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, December 9th that allows the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the enterprise software provider to buy up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.10%.

About Oracle

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

