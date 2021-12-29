Camden Capital LLC Acquires 426 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Camden Capital LLC grew its holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 12.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,837 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the quarter. Camden Capital LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $364,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PM. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,855,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,907,000 after acquiring an additional 44,243 shares in the last quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. boosted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 88,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,424,000 after acquiring an additional 2,903 shares in the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $369,000. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 38.3% during the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 30,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,986,000 after acquiring an additional 8,476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $532,000. 74.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PM. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $116.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.80.

PM stock opened at $93.86 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $92.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $97.32. The company has a market capitalization of $146.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.30, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.86. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52-week low of $78.34 and a 52-week high of $106.51.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.03. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 11.11% and a negative return on equity of 98.17%. The firm had revenue of $8.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.33%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 22nd. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 86.81%.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company. It engages in manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco and nicotine-containing products. It operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middles East & Africa, South & Southeast Asia, East Asia & Australia and Latin America & Canada.

