VINchain 24 Hour Volume Reaches $277,931.00 (VIN)

VINchain (CURRENCY:VIN) traded 3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on December 29th. One VINchain coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0047 or 0.00000010 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, VINchain has traded 10% lower against the U.S. dollar. VINchain has a market cap of $2.80 million and approximately $277,931.00 worth of VINchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get VINchain alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00005458 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002112 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001173 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.25 or 0.00042763 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002107 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00007069 BTC.

About VINchain

VINchain (VIN) is a coin. VINchain’s total supply is 840,108,901 coins and its circulating supply is 590,108,901 coins. The Reddit community for VINchain is https://reddit.com/r/VinChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . VINchain’s official Twitter account is @VINChain_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . VINchain’s official message board is vinchain.io/blog . The official website for VINchain is vinchain.io

According to CryptoCompare, “VINchain is creating a blockchain database of used vehicles information that is accessible by everyone. The VinChain Token is an ERC20 token built on the Ethereum network and is used as a utility token on all the apps in the VinChain platform. “

VINchain Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VINchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade VINchain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy VINchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “VINUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for VINchain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for VINchain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.