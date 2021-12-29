CMC Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCMP) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of CMC Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCMP) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $185.40.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CCMP. Seaport Res Ptn cut CMC Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Citigroup raised CMC Materials from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, December 17th. Mizuho raised their target price on CMC Materials from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised CMC Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $149.00 to $192.00 in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities cut CMC Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th.

In other news, Director Barbara A. Klein sold 27,638 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.23, for a total transaction of $5,119,386.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO David H. Li sold 20,150 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.40, for a total value of $3,715,660.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 58,847 shares of company stock valued at $10,876,538 in the last quarter. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in CMC Materials by 55.5% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 241 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in CMC Materials by 152.8% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 225 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in CMC Materials by 69.7% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 314 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in CMC Materials during the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in CMC Materials during the 2nd quarter valued at $102,000. Institutional investors own 94.76% of the company’s stock.

CCMP traded down $1.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $192.77. 2,608 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 238,482. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $148.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $139.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. CMC Materials has a 12-month low of $119.19 and a 12-month high of $198.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -81.42 and a beta of 1.10.

CMC Materials (NASDAQ:CCMP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The semiconductor company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.79 by ($0.17). CMC Materials had a negative net margin of 5.72% and a positive return on equity of 21.39%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.96 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that CMC Materials will post 7.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd will be paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 21st. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. CMC Materials’s payout ratio is presently -77.31%.

About CMC Materials

CMC Materials, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of chemical mechanical planarization consumables products. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Materials and Performance Material. The Electronic Materials segment consists of CMP slurries and polishing pads businesses and KMG electronic chemicals business.

