CMC Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCMP) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of CMC Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCMP) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $185.40.
Several research firms have recently weighed in on CCMP. Seaport Res Ptn cut CMC Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Citigroup raised CMC Materials from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, December 17th. Mizuho raised their target price on CMC Materials from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised CMC Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $149.00 to $192.00 in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities cut CMC Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th.
In other news, Director Barbara A. Klein sold 27,638 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.23, for a total transaction of $5,119,386.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO David H. Li sold 20,150 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.40, for a total value of $3,715,660.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 58,847 shares of company stock valued at $10,876,538 in the last quarter. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
CCMP traded down $1.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $192.77. 2,608 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 238,482. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $148.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $139.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. CMC Materials has a 12-month low of $119.19 and a 12-month high of $198.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -81.42 and a beta of 1.10.
CMC Materials (NASDAQ:CCMP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The semiconductor company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.79 by ($0.17). CMC Materials had a negative net margin of 5.72% and a positive return on equity of 21.39%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.96 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that CMC Materials will post 7.45 EPS for the current year.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd will be paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 21st. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. CMC Materials’s payout ratio is presently -77.31%.
About CMC Materials
CMC Materials, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of chemical mechanical planarization consumables products. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Materials and Performance Material. The Electronic Materials segment consists of CMP slurries and polishing pads businesses and KMG electronic chemicals business.
Recommended Story: What’s a Black Swan?
Receive News & Ratings for CMC Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CMC Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.