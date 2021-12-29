CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eighteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $157.69.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $171.00 target price on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. SVB Leerink started coverage on CRISPR Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $126.00 price target for the company.

Cowen started coverage on CRISPR Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price target on CRISPR Therapeutics from $185.00 to $172.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 27,285.3% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,159,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,755,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155,532 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,129,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,399,000 after purchasing an additional 78,736 shares during the period. Bellevue Group AG boosted its position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 974,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,096,000 after purchasing an additional 7,800 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 580,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,921,000 after purchasing an additional 60,256 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 576,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,367,000 after purchasing an additional 8,805 shares during the period. 51.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ CRSP traded down $0.60 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $76.17. The company had a trading volume of 25,395 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,613,969. CRISPR Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $67.15 and a fifty-two week high of $220.20. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $110.08. The firm has a market cap of $5.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 2.09.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($1.67) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.75) by $0.08. CRISPR Therapeutics had a return on equity of 19.19% and a net margin of 45.64%. The firm had revenue of $0.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.85 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that CRISPR Therapeutics will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CRISPR Therapeutics AG engages in the development and commercialization of therapies derived from genome-editing technology. Its proprietary platform CRISPR/Cas9-based therapeutics allows for precise and directed changes to genomic DNA. The company was founded by Rodger Novak, Emmanuelle Charpentier, Shaun Patrick Foy, Matthew Porteus, Daniel Anderson, Chad Cowan and Craig Mellow in 2014 and is headquartered in Zug, Switzerland.

