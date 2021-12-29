Daily Journal (NASDAQ:DJCO) Shares Gap Up to $352.00

Daily Journal Co. (NASDAQ:DJCO)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $352.00, but opened at $364.00. Daily Journal shares last traded at $364.00, with a volume of 1 shares.

The company has a market capitalization of $502.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 10.95 and a current ratio of 10.95. The business has a 50-day moving average of $357.84.

Get Daily Journal alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DJCO. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Daily Journal during the second quarter worth $27,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Daily Journal by 127.1% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Daily Journal by 101.3% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Daily Journal by 130.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of Daily Journal in the 2nd quarter valued at $143,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.31% of the company’s stock.

Daily Journal Corp. engages in the publication of newspapers and websites covering California and Arizona. It operates through the Traditional Business and Journal Technologies segments. The Traditional Business segment publishes newspapers of general circulation. The Journal Technologies segment provides case management software and related services to courts and other justice agencies.

Featured Article: What are the benefits of a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Daily Journal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daily Journal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.