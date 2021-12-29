MediaAlpha (NYSE:MAX) Shares Down 5.6%

MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE:MAX)’s stock price traded down 5.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $14.95 and last traded at $14.95. 997 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 269,611 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.83.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on MediaAlpha from $41.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Citigroup reduced their target price on MediaAlpha from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MediaAlpha from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on MediaAlpha from $50.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded MediaAlpha from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.63.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.43.

MediaAlpha (NYSE:MAX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $152.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $160.06 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that MediaAlpha, Inc. will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Serge Topjian sold 3,900 shares of MediaAlpha stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.74, for a total value of $65,286.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Steven Yi sold 86,182 shares of MediaAlpha stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.58, for a total value of $1,342,715.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 104,031 shares of company stock valued at $1,660,532 over the last quarter. 10.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of MediaAlpha by 28.8% during the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 101,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,294,000 after purchasing an additional 22,800 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in shares of MediaAlpha by 53.9% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 400,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,848,000 after purchasing an additional 140,200 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of MediaAlpha by 58.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 12,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $539,000 after purchasing an additional 4,743 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of MediaAlpha by 295.9% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 24,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after purchasing an additional 18,048 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of MediaAlpha by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 18,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $760,000 after purchasing an additional 2,117 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.61% of the company’s stock.

MediaAlpha, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates insurance customer acquisition platform in the United States. Its real-time customer acquisition and predictive analytics platform allows insurance carriers, distributors, and other clients to acquire customers and optimize customer acquisition in various verticals of property and casualty insurance, health insurance, and life insurance.

