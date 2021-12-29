Analysts Expect Nokia Co. (NYSE:NOK) Will Post Earnings of $0.13 Per Share

Analysts predict that Nokia Co. (NYSE:NOK) will post earnings of $0.13 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Nokia’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.15 and the lowest is $0.11. Nokia reported earnings per share of $0.17 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 23.5%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Nokia will report full-year earnings of $0.40 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.35 to $0.43. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.35 to $0.45. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Nokia.

Get Nokia alerts:

Nokia (NYSE:NOK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The technology company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $6.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.56 billion. Nokia had a positive return on equity of 15.51% and a negative net margin of 7.37%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.06 earnings per share.

NOK has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Nokia in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Nokia in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Nokia in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Nokia in a research note on Monday, December 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $7.50 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.35.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Nokia by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 65,060,374 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $354,579,000 after purchasing an additional 2,186,556 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Nokia by 23.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 25,293,502 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $137,850,000 after buying an additional 4,763,963 shares during the period. Folketrygdfondet boosted its position in Nokia by 59.1% in the 2nd quarter. Folketrygdfondet now owns 20,195,301 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $107,440,000 after buying an additional 7,502,716 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Nokia by 1,252.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 16,409,937 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $88,121,000 after buying an additional 15,196,626 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Nokia by 346.2% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,819,825 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,601,000 after buying an additional 6,067,131 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NOK traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.28. The stock had a trading volume of 220,116 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,983,535. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.60. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.76. Nokia has a twelve month low of $3.75 and a twelve month high of $9.79. The firm has a market cap of $35.28 billion, a PE ratio of -18.00, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.77.

Nokia Company Profile

Nokia Oyj engages in the provision of network infrastructure, technology, and software services. It operates through the following segments: Networks, Nokia Software, Nokia Technologies, and Group Common and Other. The Networks segment comprises mobile networks, services, fixed networks, and optical networks.

See Also: Cyclical Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Nokia (NOK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Nokia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nokia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.