Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) to Post $1.84 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.84 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Citigroup’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.36 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.05. Citigroup reported earnings per share of $2.07 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 11.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Friday, January 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Citigroup will report full year earnings of $10.46 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.04 to $10.66. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $7.99 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.30 to $8.46. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Citigroup.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The company reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $17.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.93 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 13.12% and a net margin of 29.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.40 EPS.

A number of research firms have commented on C. Morgan Stanley cut Citigroup from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $82.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Citigroup in a report on Friday, December 17th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Citigroup from $82.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 10th. Odeon Capital Group raised Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.25 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Citigroup from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.65.

In other news, CEO Cantu Ernesto Torres sold 27,783 shares of Citigroup stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total value of $2,014,267.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Citigroup by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 161,104,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,306,290,000 after buying an additional 1,149,068 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Citigroup by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 33,414,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,357,421,000 after buying an additional 735,828 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Citigroup by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,478,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,717,870,000 after buying an additional 315,655 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Citigroup by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 19,577,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,496,876,000 after buying an additional 810,559 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 18,693,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,311,902,000 after purchasing an additional 662,508 shares during the last quarter. 75.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE C traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $60.63. 475,981 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,099,268. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market cap of $122.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.82. Citigroup has a 1 year low of $57.40 and a 1 year high of $80.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $65.41 and a 200 day moving average of $68.56.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st were paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%. Citigroup’s payout ratio is presently 19.07%.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking; Institutional Clients Group; and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

