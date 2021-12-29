Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Better Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:BTTX) Will Announce Earnings of -$1.87 Per Share

Brokerages expect Better Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:BTTX) to post earnings of ($1.87) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Better Therapeutics’ earnings. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Better Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($3.21) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.43) to ($1.99). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($2.29) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.80) to ($1.77). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Better Therapeutics.

A number of research analysts recently commented on BTTX shares. Chardan Capital assumed coverage on Better Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Cowen began coverage on Better Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock.

In related news, Director Andrew J. Armanino acquired 21,000 shares of Better Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.48 per share, for a total transaction of $115,080.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Risa J. Lavizzo-Mourey acquired 10,000 shares of Better Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.60 per share, for a total transaction of $46,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have purchased a total of 55,083 shares of company stock valued at $317,283 over the last 90 days.

Shares of BTTX stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $5.28. 948 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 819,848. Better Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $4.41 and a 12-month high of $29.40.

About Better Therapeutics

Better Therapeutics Inc is a prescription digital therapeutics company delivering cognitive behavioral therapy to address the root causes of cardiometabolic diseases. Better Therapeutics Inc, formerly known as Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp II, is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

