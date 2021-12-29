FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $428.23 Million

Brokerages expect FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) to announce $428.23 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for FactSet Research Systems’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $432.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $426.00 million. FactSet Research Systems reported sales of $391.79 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 9.3%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, March 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that FactSet Research Systems will report full year sales of $1.73 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.72 billion to $1.75 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.85 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.82 billion to $1.90 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow FactSet Research Systems.

Get FactSet Research Systems alerts:

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 21st. The business services provider reported $3.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.99 by $0.26. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 43.24% and a net margin of 24.94%. The firm had revenue of $424.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $419.41 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.88 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $323.00 to $352.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $330.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $453.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Barclays boosted their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $450.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $395.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $434.10.

In other FactSet Research Systems news, EVP Robert J. Robie sold 3,049 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $392.45, for a total transaction of $1,196,580.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph Zimmel sold 2,024 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $398.78, for a total transaction of $807,130.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 14,290 shares of company stock worth $6,030,904. Company insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 39.6% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 127 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Clean Yield Group lifted its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 150 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in FactSet Research Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.67% of the company’s stock.

FDS traded up $2.27 on Friday, hitting $490.00. 3,107 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 235,259. The company has a current ratio of 3.48, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $458.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $397.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.44 billion, a PE ratio of 46.58, a P/E/G ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 0.76. FactSet Research Systems has a 52 week low of $294.21 and a 52 week high of $490.81.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 31.12%.

FactSet Research Systems Company Profile

FactSet Research Systems Inc (the “”Company”” or “”FactSet””) is a global provider of integrated financial information, analytical applications and services for the investment and corporate communities. Since inception, global financial professionals have utilized the Company’s content and multi-asset class solutions across each stage of the investment process.

Read More: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on FactSet Research Systems (FDS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for FactSet Research Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FactSet Research Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.