-$0.05 Earnings Per Share Expected for Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição (NYSE:CBD) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição (NYSE:CBD) will announce earnings of ($0.05) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição’s earnings. Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição posted earnings of $0.23 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 121.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição will report full year earnings of $0.99 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.16 to $1.82. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.27 to $0.38. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição.

Several analysts recently commented on CBD shares. Bank of America lowered shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.00.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Colony Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição by 79.9% in the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 24,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 11,082 shares in the last quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição by 25.2% during the 3rd quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 54,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 11,038 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 65,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 11,500 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,137,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição by 59.9% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 72,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 27,286 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição stock traded down $0.13 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.88. 12,069 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,521,539. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.41. Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição has a 52-week low of $3.34 and a 52-week high of $8.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.69, a PEG ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 0.96.

Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição engages in the retail of food, clothing, home appliances, and other products through its chain of hypermarkets and supermarkets. It operates though the Food Retail, and Cash and Carry segments. The Food Retail segment sells food and non-food products to individual consumers.

