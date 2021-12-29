Braveheart Resources (CVE:BHT) Sets New 52-Week Low at $0.07

Braveheart Resources Inc. (CVE:BHT)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.07 and last traded at C$0.07, with a volume of 159000 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.07.

Separately, Fundamental Research dropped their price objective on Braveheart Resources from C$0.42 to C$0.39 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd.

The company has a market cap of C$13.85 million and a P/E ratio of -1.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.59.

Braveheart Resources (CVE:BHT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, September 28th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$0.01 million for the quarter.

About Braveheart Resources (CVE:BHT)

Braveheart Resources Inc, an exploration stage company, locates, acquires, and explores for base and precious metals primarily in Canada. The company explores for gold, copper, and silver deposits. Its principal project is Bull River Mine, which is located in the Cranbrook, British Colombia. The company was formerly known as Rainbow Resources Inc and changed its name to Braveheart Resources Inc in November 2014.

