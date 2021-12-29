Drone Delivery Canada (CVE:FLT) Sets New 52-Week Low at $0.74

Drone Delivery Canada Corp. (CVE:FLT) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.74 and last traded at C$0.77, with a volume of 691159 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.79.

FLT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Cormark dropped their price objective on shares of Drone Delivery Canada from C$1.75 to C$1.40 in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on shares of Drone Delivery Canada from C$1.30 to C$1.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$170.39 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.29. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 14.67 and a current ratio of 14.89.

Drone Delivery Canada Corp. designs, develops, and implements commercial drone-based logistics systems in Canada and internationally. The company offers logistics solutions, which includes proprietary software system, and hardware and professional services for cargo delivery process from depot to depot.

