Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCB) Shares Gap Down to $30.17

Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCB) shares gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $30.17, but opened at $28.15. Discovery shares last traded at $28.02, with a volume of 290 shares.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Discovery from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.18. The company has a market cap of $14.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 0.93.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter. Discovery had a net margin of 10.42% and a return on equity of 11.62%.

About Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCB)

Discovery, Inc is a media company, which engages in the provision of content across distribution platforms and digital distribution arrangements. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Networks and International Networks. The U.S. Networks segment owns and operates national television networks such as Discovery Channel, Animal Planet, and Investigation Discovery and Science.

