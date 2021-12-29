BELLUS Health (NASDAQ:BLU) Shares Up 3.5%

BELLUS Health Inc. (NASDAQ:BLU) shot up 3.5% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $7.92 and last traded at $7.91. 27,490 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 1,798,632 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.64.
A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BLU. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of BELLUS Health from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of BELLUS Health from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of BELLUS Health from $12.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BELLUS Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of BELLUS Health in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.75.
The firm has a market cap of $617.42 million, a P/E ratio of -9.32 and a beta of 0.03. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.98.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BLU. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of BELLUS Health by 248.8% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 2,309,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,183,000 after acquiring an additional 1,647,612 shares during the period. Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in BELLUS Health in the 3rd quarter worth $6,586,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in BELLUS Health in the 2nd quarter worth $2,279,000. Sectoral Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in BELLUS Health by 54.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc now owns 1,938,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,905,000 after buying an additional 685,964 shares during the period. Finally, Ikarian Capital LLC boosted its holdings in BELLUS Health by 152.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC now owns 1,010,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,142,000 after buying an additional 610,545 shares during the period. 64.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About BELLUS Health (NASDAQ:BLU)
BELLUS Health, Inc is a biopharmaceutical development company which engages in the research and development of novel therapeutics for the treatment of chronic cough and other hypersensitisation disorders. Its product, BLU-5937, is being developed for the treatment of chronic cough and chronic pruritus, or chronic itch.
Recommended Story: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio
Receive News & Ratings for BELLUS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BELLUS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.