BELLUS Health (NASDAQ:BLU) Shares Up 3.5%

BELLUS Health Inc. (NASDAQ:BLU) shot up 3.5% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $7.92 and last traded at $7.91. 27,490 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 1,798,632 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.64.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BLU. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of BELLUS Health from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of BELLUS Health from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of BELLUS Health from $12.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BELLUS Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of BELLUS Health in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.75.

The firm has a market cap of $617.42 million, a P/E ratio of -9.32 and a beta of 0.03. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.98.

BELLUS Health (NASDAQ:BLU) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.07). BELLUS Health had a negative return on equity of 51.92% and a negative net margin of 399,712.47%. Sell-side analysts expect that BELLUS Health Inc. will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BLU. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of BELLUS Health by 248.8% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 2,309,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,183,000 after acquiring an additional 1,647,612 shares during the period. Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in BELLUS Health in the 3rd quarter worth $6,586,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in BELLUS Health in the 2nd quarter worth $2,279,000. Sectoral Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in BELLUS Health by 54.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc now owns 1,938,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,905,000 after buying an additional 685,964 shares during the period. Finally, Ikarian Capital LLC boosted its holdings in BELLUS Health by 152.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC now owns 1,010,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,142,000 after buying an additional 610,545 shares during the period. 64.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BELLUS Health, Inc is a biopharmaceutical development company which engages in the research and development of novel therapeutics for the treatment of chronic cough and other hypersensitisation disorders. Its product, BLU-5937, is being developed for the treatment of chronic cough and chronic pruritus, or chronic itch.

