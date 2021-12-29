Aurion Resources (CVE:AU) Sets New 1-Year High at $1.34

Aurion Resources Ltd. (CVE:AU) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$1.34 and last traded at C$1.34, with a volume of 45836 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.29.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$1.05. The company has a current ratio of 16.65, a quick ratio of 15.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market cap of C$156.18 million and a PE ratio of -19.55.

In related news, Director Lotan Holdings Inc. acquired 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$0.66 per share, for a total transaction of C$49,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 10,327,182 shares in the company, valued at C$6,815,940.12. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 145,000 shares of company stock worth $106,150.

Aurion Resources Ltd., an exploration company, acquires, explores for, and evaluates mineral properties in Finland, Sweden, the United States, and Mexico. The company explores precious metals, gold and vanadium deposits, and base metals. Its flagship projects are the Risti project, which covers an area of 16,197 hectares located in the Central Lapland Greenstone Belt in northern Finland; and the Launi project that consists of two blocks and covers an area of approximately 144 square kilometers located to the northwest of the municipality of SodankylÃ¤.

