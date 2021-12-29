Arhaus (NASDAQ:ARHS) Hits New 12-Month High at $14.34

Arhaus Inc (NASDAQ:ARHS) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $14.34 and last traded at $13.32, with a volume of 17449 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.88.

Several research firms recently commented on ARHS. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Arhaus in a report on Monday, November 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Arhaus in a report on Monday, November 29th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Barclays began coverage on shares of Arhaus in a report on Monday, November 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Arhaus in a report on Monday, November 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Arhaus in a report on Monday, November 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.88.

Get Arhaus alerts:

In other Arhaus news, insider Lisa Chi acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.99 per share, with a total value of $32,970.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Dawn Phillipson acquired 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.62 per share, with a total value of $581,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 93,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,078,670.

Arhaus Inc is a lifestyle brand and omni-channel retailer of premium home furnishings. The company offers assortment of heirloom quality products. Arhaus Inc is based in BOSTON HEIGHTS, Ohio.

See Also: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for Arhaus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arhaus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.