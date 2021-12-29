NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Shares Sold by Sawgrass Asset Management LLC

Sawgrass Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 94,861 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 21,187 shares during the period. NIKE comprises approximately 1.4% of Sawgrass Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $13,777,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of NKE. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of NIKE during the third quarter worth $338,000. Capital Analysts LLC grew its stake in shares of NIKE by 143.6% during the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 5,753 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $889,000 after purchasing an additional 3,391 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its position in NIKE by 16.7% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 21,729 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $3,357,000 after acquiring an additional 3,104 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its position in NIKE by 8.5% in the second quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 7,037 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in NIKE by 42.6% in the second quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,496 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $695,000 after acquiring an additional 1,343 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NKE opened at $167.64 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $168.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $161.58. NIKE, Inc. has a twelve month low of $125.44 and a twelve month high of $179.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $265.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.57, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.94.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 20th. The footwear maker reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $11.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.25 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 13.32% and a return on equity of 45.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. Analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 28th. Investors of record on Monday, December 6th were paid a dividend of $0.305 per share. This is an increase from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 3rd. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.94%.

NKE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on shares of NIKE from $176.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of NIKE from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of NIKE from $192.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Credit Suisse Group set a $176.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $172.00 target price on shares of NIKE and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.81.

In other NIKE news, Director Elizabeth J. Comstock sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.72, for a total transaction of $2,222,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 10,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.80, for a total transaction of $1,696,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 260,126 shares of company stock worth $42,122,747 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

