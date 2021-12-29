Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd Decreases Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd reduced its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,271 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 1,183 shares during the period. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in Netflix were worth $19,696,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Netflix during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its stake in Netflix by 126.7% during the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 68 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Netflix by 58.7% during the third quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 73 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new position in Netflix during the third quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix during the second quarter valued at about $55,000. 79.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 2,472 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $700.19, for a total transaction of $1,730,869.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Gregory K. Peters sold 6,455 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $625.00, for a total transaction of $4,034,375.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 125,070 shares of company stock valued at $79,525,491 in the last ninety days. 2.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $750.00 price target (up from $705.00) on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Wolfe Research lifted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $625.00 to $706.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $620.00 to $737.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Atlantic Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $690.00 to $780.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Pivotal Research lifted their price target on shares of Netflix from $700.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $668.11.

NFLX opened at $609.53 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $643.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $586.79. The company has a market cap of $269.99 billion, a PE ratio of 55.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.85. Netflix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $478.54 and a 1 year high of $700.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $7.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.48 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 17.64% and a return on equity of 38.03%. The company’s revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.74 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

